Seventh notice: NAB again calls Imran in £190m NCA case today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has once again summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran on Saturday (today) in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case. Imran had skipped his appearance before the combined investigation team of the NAB Rawalpindi on Friday.

It was the seventh call-up notice to Imran. He twice appeared before the investigators and skipped his appearance four times.

Imran was summoned under Section 19 of the NAO, 1999 and other enabling provisions of the law for misusing authority as a public office holder in aiding/abetting illegal transfer of £190 million for personal gains.

The latest notice said a call-up notice dated 02-03-2023 was earlier issued to Imran but he neither joined the inquiry nor appeared before the NAB for recording his statement/plea.

“You did not provide documents/information specified in the previous notice and also did not furnish specific information relevant for the purpose of inquiry rather you have raised frivolous objections in your written response, hence deliberately and willfully avoided the inquiry proceedings on one or the other pretext,” the call-up notice stated.