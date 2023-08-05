Proposal for polls based on new census vexes PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate Friday expressed concerns over the proposed referral of the census results to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal to hold general election on the basis of fresh census.

Former Senate chairman and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani, on a point of public importance, quoting media reports, said that a meeting of the CCI was being held to take up census results and adopt them. He pointed out that that in the present composition of the council, caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were part of it.

Then he referred to Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, and argued that the law explicitly barred caretakers from taking decisions on census while sitting in the council, as the law says that any caretaker government “shall not take any decision or make a policy that may affect or preempt the exercise of the authority by the future elected government”.

If caretaker chief ministers took decision on census then, he warned, it would affect the exercise of authority of the future elected governments, for the scheme of the Constitution is that the caretaker set-up comes in once the electoral process has started.

Rabbani emphasised that its (caretaker set-up) only job was to ensure free and fair election in the country, whereas the census is already disputed and it would become further disputed if caretakers come to some decisions. To substantiate his viewpoint, he explained that Sindh, where in PPP heads the provincial government, has already aired its reservations over the census issue and the chief minister of the province has written a letter to the federal government.

Minister for Climate Change and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman rose to endorse Rabbani and said that the census issue was controversial and it would open up a new Pandora’s box of delimitation of constituencies. “This issue could be used to delay the election. We don’t want elections to be delayed, rather it should be held on time and under the Constitution,” she maintained.

Responding to them, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer said that all these matters would be raised in the CCI and the Sindh chief minister would also be in attendance there, pointing out that a one-time constitutional amendment was made in Article 51 of the Constitution before the 2018 general election, which said that the polls would be held on the basis of provisional results of the 2017 census. Before this amendment, he underlined, all parliamentary parties had reached an agreement that next elections would be held on the basis of digital census. The minister said that that the matter should be placed before the constitutional body (CCI) and all pros and cons of the issue would be discussed there.

Referring to record legislation, earlier, Rabbani advised the coalition government to avoid, what he called, ‘blind legislation’ without referring bills to the standing committees concerned. He added that after August 9, the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, when the minister would come back to the back benches of the House, they would be able to say that they had made minimum ‘blind legislation’.

The law minister again was on his feet to say the impression was wrong that the bills were being bulldozed in the House while these bills had been kept pending in the NA committees for four months, a reason that these have been laid in the House instantly before expiry of the government term.

To this, the opposition benches staged a token walkout from the House, saying that the government was bulldozing the legislation without holding a debate on the bills already passed by the assembly and prior to exiting the House.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz taunted by saying that the government should get adopted all the bills in one go rather than tabling them in the House one by one.

PTI’s Dost Muhammad pointed out quorum and bells were rung for five minutes as the House lacked required quorum to continue proceedings and after bells were stopped and count was made, the chair had to adjourn the sitting for 10 minutes as only 23 members, less than the required quorum, were around. However, even after the break, the House lacked quorum but soon it resumed business following completion of the quorum.

The House passed a bill to establish a new authority to counter money laundering and terror financing despite opposition from some senators. The legislation has been already passed by the National Assembly, a day earlier. The bill: “National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill” was tabled in the House by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The draft law says the proposed authority will be headed by a chairman and will consist of the federal secretaries for finance, foreign affairs and interior; the State Bank of Pakistan governor; chairpersons of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and Federal Board of Revenue; directors general of the Federal Investigation Agency, Anti Narcotics Force and Financial Monitoring Unit; national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta); and chief secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the new legislation, the proposed authority can convene meetings on the requisition of the chairman or half of its members. And, as per the objectives of the draft bill, Pakistan is required to cooperate with international organisations “for anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism and targeted financial sanctions by way of promulgating requisite legal and regulatory framework”.

After tabling the bill, the state minister tried to explain the need for the legislation, saying that it appeared dangerous due to its title but, she added, “this bill is actually an effort by the government of Pakistan for the continuation of the great work that the state has done to get Pakistan out of not only the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, but now ensuring that the continuation of that work must happen in an institutionalised manner”.

The minister explained that we have seen how FATF’s role has increased over the years. And we have seen the effects of this too. “The monitoring of money laundering and terror financing could not be confined to one area: the financial monitoring unit was set up under the Ministry of Finance while Nacta was also set up. Therefore, this bill basically is proposing to set up an authority, the chairperson of which would be appointed by the prime minister,” she explained.

She then requested the House to pass the bill as ‘quickly as possible’.

Ex-premier and PPP Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani then said that this was an issue which concerned the whole country, terming it to be ‘important’.

Law Minister Tarar urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to get sense of the House, noting that complaints had arisen that the treasury benches were bulldozing legislation. However, he emphasised that this was a matter of “national interest” and that Pakistan was a sovereign state that needed to fulfill the commitments it had made to exit the FATF grey list.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar rose to say that this was a “sensitive subject” and had a “long history”. And, that he had dealt with this issue when in 2013, Pakistan was virtually on the black list and it had to take “so many actions” to become “virtually grey” in 2014.

He said that Pakistan was removed from the grey list in 2015 after presenting its plan for the future. “Now, our job was to never let Pakistan come back into the grey list, I think this is a national issue, kindly consider it, as three (more) months could not be afforded to the bill.

Mohsin Aziz pointed out that editorials were being written about the Parliament and various debates were taking place. He noted that 12 bills were on today (Friday)’s agenda. He question if those can be read in one day.

Later, when the chair put the bill up for a vote, it was passed with 28 members supporting it and nine members opposing it. However, interestingly, Senators Raza Rabbani, Kamran Murtaza, Tahir Bizenjo and Umer Farooq did not take part in voting.

The House approved the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023, Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill 2023, Hajj and Umrah (Regulation) Bill 2023, Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill 2023, Emigration (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill 2023, Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) (Amendment) Bill 2023, Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2023, and National Logistics Corporation Bill 2023.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 was referred to the relevant standing committee of the Senate after it faced fierce opposition, which was moved by Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb. Already, the National Assembly approved two key amendments to the bill, this week, which aims at streamlining the procedures to register and monitor rating agencies of TV channels.

The draft bill says that “disinformation means verifiably false, misleading, manipulated, created or fabricated information which is disseminated or shared with the intention to cause harm to the reputation of or to harass any person for political, personal, or financial interest or gains without making an effort to get other person’s point of view or not giving it proper coverage and space, but does not include misinformation”. As for misinformation, the bill states that “misinformation means verifiable false content or information that is unintentionally disseminated or shared”.

Tabling the bill in the House, the minister said the government had held consultations on the bill for 12 months: discussions on the definitions of information and disinformation took place for 11 months.

The minister explained that under the new amendments, fines over violation had been increased, adding that the definitions in the current law were “draconian” while the new bill gave room for errors.

She continued that the amendments empowered Pemra as it took away the right from the body’s chairman to shut down channels and gave them to the authority.

“A time period of two months has been given for payments of minimum wages and arrears to journalists and a strict penalty would be imposed in the instance of non-compulsion,” she explained. However, during her speech, members of the opposition kept chanting ‘no’ and demanded that the bill be sent to the relevant Senate standing committee concerned.

The minister contended said her party and she had faced media censorship but she noted in the last 15 months, freedom of expression has jumped up seven points up on the international level. Subsequently, Sanjrani referred the Pemra Amendment Bill to the relevant standing committee. The House will meet again on Sunday.