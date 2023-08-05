Five-member JIT formed in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is formed in the much-highlighted domestic worker torture case in which an Islamabad DIG Operations is appointed as the head of the JIT.
According to notification, the DIG Operations is appointed as JIT convener while four officers from ISI, IB and police including SSP CTD and SSP Investigations will be part of the JIT.
The JIT will probe the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters. Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday demanded the government to take a notice of Rizwana torture case.
The PPP senator said it was an illegal use of force in the house of a judge and Child Protection Act should held responsible in this case. “The victim girl should immediately get justice,” she said.
