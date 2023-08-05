Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the rightful and just cause of the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“It is Pakistan’s abiding commitment and promise to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices at every forum until the world takes action and urges India to end its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK, undo all unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since August 5, 2019, and take necessary steps to carry out a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions,“ the prime minister said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal falling on August 5.

“It has been four years since India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019,” he pointed out.

He said the people of South Asia desired peace and stability and this could only become possible through a meaningful and purpose-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan that included discussion on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He observed that since August 5, 2019, India had resorted to the use of brutal force and violence to suppress the Kashmiri people.

“It has also undertaken a series of measures clearly aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK. In particular, India has tried to bring about demographic changes to undermine the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.”

Shehbaz observed that the recent steps by India indicated its nefarious designs to disenfranchise the Muslim majority population of Kashmir.

“To this end, it has carried out a selective delimitation of electoral constituencies, issued fake domiciles to millions of non-Kashmiris, and added hundreds of thousands of temporary residents to alter the existing voter rolls.

”These are part of a well-thought-out strategy to change Kashmir’s demography and political landscape. Pakistan rejects outright all such unilateral and illegal steps,” he said.

“Three successive generations of innocent Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives and liberties, but courageously continued to defy the increasing coercion of the Indian occupation forces. Pakistan salutes these brave Kashmiri men and women and assures them of its continued resolute support in their cause for freedom from Indian subjugation.

“India’s failure to honour its commitments to the Kashmiri people and to the international community as well as to the United Nations, brings into question its standing as a responsible member state. India’s refusal to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination has serious implications for South Asia and beyond,” said the prime minister.

In a statement, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the unilateral and illegal action taken by the Modi government on August 5, 2019 was India’s last tactic against the Kashmiris, which also failed.

“By changing the special status of the occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir, India has been exposed to the world in a very bad way,” the foreign minister said.

He said in every nook and corner of the world, people were protesting the Indian atrocities, which was a victory for Kashmiris.

He appreciated the protest demonstrations and events by the Muslim Ummah as well as rights organisations and individuals around the world in connection with the Kashmir Exploitation Day.

“India cannot keep occupied Kashmir in the chains of its oppression and brutality for a long time,” he added.

The foreign minister said in the so-called “biggest democracy of the world”, every government and every political party had always been on the same page on the agenda of atrocities and exploitation of Kashmiris adding that they had failed to suppress and weaken the struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

“India has one last chance to correct its strategic mistake through its Supreme Court,” he warned.

He said the ideological and emotional attachment of the Kashmiri people to Pakistan was an open secret to the world, adding that Pakistan will continue to raise the unchecked Indian atrocities in occupied valley at every forum in the world.

He pointed out that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were the biggest supporters of Kashmir’s freedom, who kept raising the position of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination loudly at every forum.

Talking to the media on Friday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira said India abolished decades-old laws Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave a measure of autonomy to the disputed Muslim-majority region.

“The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is not a part of any country. It has an independent status of its own. India continued to use weapons, jails and prisons to oppress Kashmiris, kill and demoralize them, but changing the majority in Kashmir to a minority is an atrocity. By doing all this, India wants the issue of Kashmir to disappear from the map of the world, from the minds of the world and the world scene, but we have to salute the greatness of the Kashmiris and assure them that every single Pakistani is with them in their struggle. Kashmiris have continued this struggle and movement with their blood and their sacrifices can never fail. Such brutal steps of India have been rejected by the whole world,” Kaira said.

“India wants to change the situation in Kashmir through coercion and tyranny and using its global status, but it has not succeeded yesterday and will not do so now. Since our government came, there is not a single occasion when we have not discussed the Kashmir issue which is one of the principles on which the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was founded.

“Our party is consistently fulfilling its responsibility. We will not allow India to succeed in these crude, oppressive and hypocritical tactics. Now, the way the PPP Chairman Bilawal explained the case of Kashmir in the world, especially in the land of India, every Pakistani knows about the uproar in India and the pain India suffered over it.

“It is proof of the success of our effort. It is our responsibility to keep the people of Pakistan, especially the young generation of Pakistan, engaged with this issue.

“Our generations should also be aware of the sensitivity of this issue. Very soon Kashmir will be independent and Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination.”

Ahead of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, Foreign Secretary, Dr Asad Majeed Friday briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the latest situation in IIOJK.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the foreign secretary highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.