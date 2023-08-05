Sultan Mahmood inaugurates AJK varsity King Abdullah campus

MUZAFFARABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Azad Kashmir would always remember the role of the Saudi government and that of the late King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz for the welfare of the people and development of the region.

He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University's King Abdullah Campus here on Friday. The president said that the campus was a great gift to the people of Azad Kashmir from the Saudi government." It is a symbol of friendship and solidarity between the people of Kashmir and Saudi Arabia", he said, adding that the campus would be instrumental in promoting quality education in Azad Kashmir." On this auspicious occasion, we must also remember King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz (late), for his valuable contribution and efforts to promote education and providing healthcare facilities to people in the Muslim world", the president said.

The president asked the students to devote their full time and energy to pursuing their goals and shaping their future. He said that the government would leave no stone unturned to promote higher education and improve the quality of education in Azad Kashmir. Referring to the KSA's significant role in the development of Azad Kashmir especially in the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said, after the deadly quake, the Saudi government heavily contributed to the rehabilitation works in Azad Kashmir. He said that the relationship of brotherhood, mutual respect and cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would continue to touch new heights in the coming years.

The AJK president expressed his profound gratitude to the Saudi government and its people for their consistent support of Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination. The function was also attended and addressed by the Director General of the Saudi Fund for Asia Operations, Dr Saud Ayd Al Shamari, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Dr Kaleem Abbasi and others. Earlier, the President and Saudi Fund Director General for Asia Operations Dr Saud Ayd Al Shamri unveiled the plaque of the King Abdullah Campus at Chattar Class.