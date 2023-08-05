Tributes paid to fallen heroes of KP police on Martyrs Day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes on the Martyrs Day on Friday amid an increase in attacks on the force in the last several months.

The day started with presenting salutes at the graves of the heroes who laid down their lives for peace in the country.

Police officers and others presented salutes at the martyrs memorial and graves of the heroes. Quran Khwani was arranged as well for the departed souls.

Officers and jawans arranged blood donation camps, presented salutes at the graves of the martyred cops, met the policemen who were critically wounded in the attacks and visited the families of the martyrs during the Martyrs Week.

The main function was held in Peshawar where Finance Minister Himayat Ullah, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Hassan Azhar Hayat and others laid floral wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs. Extraordinary security was arranged for the function.

According to the official statistics by the Central Police Office, 1,613 policemen have been martyred in various attacks and operations in KP since 2007. The number of martyrs in KP was 369 from 1970 till 2006.

Tributes were paid to the martyred deputy superintendent of police Iqbal Momand, Sardar Hussain, constable Bahader Sher, Ghazi inspector Abid Iqbal, Ghazi head constable Mushtaq Ullah and others who laid down their lives in the last several months.

The children and families of the martyrs were also invited to the stage and paid glowing tributes.

The police chief hugged the ghazi cops when they came down from the stage.

"We are here to pay tributes to those who offered supreme sacrifice of their life for the peace of the country. And as the Holy Quran says, they are still alive in our hearts," the IGP said while addressing the function. He also appreciated the bravery of the ghazis for fighting bravely against the terrorists and criminals. The IGP appreciated the support and coordination of the army and other forces in fighting this war.

"The KP Police has sacrificed officers from constables to the rank of Ad IGP in the last several years. And this is because of the sacrifices of police, army, other forces, and civilians that things have improved compared to the past," he added.

Finance Minister Himayat Ullah on behalf of chief minister Azam Khan and caretaker cabinet paid tributes to the martyrs.

"The KP Police is the force of shuhada and ghazis. The way it fought against terrorists and offered sacrifices has no match in the world," said the minister. He added that peace would be maintained in the province at all costs.

He said various issues being faced by the force, families of the martyrs and ghazis will be addressed on a priority. The minister added the government has approved a one-time grant of Rs 5 billion for the welfare of the government employees.

Additional Inspector General Operations Muhammad Ali Babakhel highlighted the sacrifices of the KP Police for peace.

During the current year, 137 policemen were martyred in KP only in the first seven months. This makes the highest ever per month ratio of casualties of the force. Besides, the number of fallen heroes in seven months is higher than the casualties of the KP Police in any entire year since 2011.

The biggest ever attack on police happened on the headquarters of the Peshawar Police in January. A suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest during the Zuhur prayers on January 30 in the mosque of the police lines, named after martyred officer Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed.

Around 85 people were martyred in the attack and over 200 were wounded. Some reports put the death toll in the attack as around 100.

As many as 116 policemen were martyred across KP in the first month of the year.

Before 2023, the years from 2007 to 2014 was the worst time for KP Police when hundreds of senior and junior cops were attacked in the province, particularly Peshawar.

As many as 107 cops were martyred in different attacks in 2007, 172 in 2008, 209 in 2009, 107 in 2010 and 154 in 2011, 106 in 2012, 134 in 2013 and 111 policemen were martyred in KP In 2014.

Things started improving in 2015. As many as 61 policemen were martyred in KP in 2015, 74 in 2016, 36 in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 34 in 2020 and 44 in 2021 and 56 in 2022.

After a few relatively peaceful years after 2014, attacks on police, other forces and civilians started registering an increase again in late 2021. After the target killing and smaller attacks, police were also attacked by suicide bombers to cause more casualty.

The fallen heroes during the last 17 years included two additional inspectors general Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor, DIGs Malik Saad and Abid Ali, six SSPs/SPs and 18 DSPs/acting SPs. As many as 35 inspectors, 116 sub-inspectors, 86 ASIs and 196 head constables were also among the Martyrs.

The biggest number of fallen heroes was that of constables. Around 1153 constables laid down their lives in KP since 2007.

Among the districts, the share of martyrs from Peshawar Police remained the highest since 1970. Out of 1982 policemen martyred in KP between 1970 and July 2023, 358 were from Peshawar. Most of the senior officials were attacked in the capital city.

Besides, 221 policemen were martyred in Dera Ismail Khan, 211 in Bannu, 136 in Swat, 126 in Mardan, 106 in Kohat and 86 in Charsadda since 1970.