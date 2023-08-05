COAS meets World Junior Squash champion

RAWALPINDI: COAS General Syed Asim Munir, met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan today at GHQ on Friday.
The COAS congratulated the young champion for his outstanding achievement and bringing honour for the country.
“Talents like yours make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has”, COAS remarked.
Gen Munr also said, “Army will continue to support the young talent in the country and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.”
He emphasised, “Our youth is the future of this country and with focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish”.
