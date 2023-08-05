12 August deadline for submission for SSC 2nd annual exams fees

Rawalpindi: According to the schedule issued by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has announced the collection of admission forms for Matric (9th Part I and 10th Part II/Composite) Second Annual 2023 exams.

The Second Annual 2023 exams will commence from 15th September 2023. As per the spokesman Arslan Cheema, the last date to submit admission forms with a single fee is 12th August 2023, with a double fee is 16th August 2023, and with a triple fee is 19th August 2023. Moreover, the last date to submit admission forms with a triple fee of Rs200 and a late fee of Rs500 is 25th September 2023. All admissions will be done online through the Board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk.