Medical colleges asked to avoid offering unrecognised programme

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has directed all medical and dental Institutions or universities to register with the council under section 25 of the PM&DC Act for offering postgraduate programmes.
In a letter written to these institutions on the directions of the Council, the Registrar PM&DC has strictly refrained all the colleges and universities, not to advertise or offer any unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental programme. "In case of non-compliance to the intimation, the PM&DC will initiate disciplinary proceedings under section 35(i) of PM&DC Act 2022 which states Section 35 which says whoever runs or establishes or endorses any institution or advertises admissions in an institution for imparting education in medicine or dentistry, which is not recognized under sections 21, 22, 25, 26 or 29 or in respect of which recognition has been withdrawn under section 33, shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, but shall not be less than a year, or with fine which may extend to twenty million rupees, but shall not be less than ten million rupees, or with both.
MUZAFFARABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Azad...
LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority has issued a forecast of monsoon rains in various districts of...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes on the Martyrs Day on Friday amid an...
KARACHI: The drama serial Ehraam-e-Junoon aired on the Geo TV under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment has captured...
RAWALPINDI: COAS General Syed Asim Munir, met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan today at GHQ on...
ISLAMABAD: Members of the Parliament on Friday strongly condemned recent acts of terrorism particularly in Bajaur...