Medical colleges asked to avoid offering unrecognised programme

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has directed all medical and dental Institutions or universities to register with the council under section 25 of the PM&DC Act for offering postgraduate programmes.

In a letter written to these institutions on the directions of the Council, the Registrar PM&DC has strictly refrained all the colleges and universities, not to advertise or offer any unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental programme. "In case of non-compliance to the intimation, the PM&DC will initiate disciplinary proceedings under section 35(i) of PM&DC Act 2022 which states Section 35 which says whoever runs or establishes or endorses any institution or advertises admissions in an institution for imparting education in medicine or dentistry, which is not recognized under sections 21, 22, 25, 26 or 29 or in respect of which recognition has been withdrawn under section 33, shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, but shall not be less than a year, or with fine which may extend to twenty million rupees, but shall not be less than ten million rupees, or with both.