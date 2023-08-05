ATC extends Yasmin Rashid’s remand by 13 days

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for another 13 days in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions.

Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on the expiry of her judicial remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the case challan was being prepared and would be filed after completion. He pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of the PTI leader.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand for another 13 days and directed the production of Dr Yasmin Rahsid on August 17. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and delivering a speech against institutions, during May-9 riots.