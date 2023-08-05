PMDC meeting to consider extending MDCAT date

KARACHI: PMDC has decided to convene a council meeting after the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health instructed PMDC to extend the MDCAT test date by two weeks.

After attending the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, the acting registrar of PMDC Dr Azhar Ali Shah said that we have been instructed to extend the date of the test by two weeks. The PMDC’s council is authorized to extend the date, but if a formal request for extension from the standing committee is received by the Ministry of Health and PMDC, then we will definitely look into the issue of extending the date.

It may be recalled that PMDC Council decided to conduct MDCAT on August 27th so that the classes should start on time after completing admissions without wasting the time of students.

According to PMDC sources, so far 186,863 students have submitted the exam form to appear for the test.

It should be noted that most of the engineering universities have conducted their entrance tests, while Aga Khan Medical College is holding its test on August 6. Meanwhile, students at a test preparation centre in Karachi said that the date of the test should not be extended as they have recently completed the intermediate exams they are ready for the test.