NA health committee rejects NIH (Amend) bill aimed at ‘snatching institute’s autonomy’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health unanimously rejected the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) (Amendment) Bill 2023 describing it as an attempt to do away with the autonomy of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

The NA standing committee which met here on Friday with Chairman Dr Afzal Dhandla also advised Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to delay the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) at least for two weeks in view of problems faced by the candidates’ in the registration and to facilitate students still engaged in practical examinations in some parts of the country.

While discussing the amendments proposed in the NIH (Re-organization) Act 2021 by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, members of the NA Standing Committee on Health said instead of giving more powers and autonomy to the National Institute of Health for dealing with epidemics and outbreaks, the government wanted to deprive the institute of existing autonomy, which was not acceptable. “In other countries, institutes like CDC and NIH guide governments on how to control diseases and save lives but in Pakistan, the government wants to dictate a scientific institution, which is quite strange. And this is being done by a ministry where most of the high-ups are not even doctors or scientists”, MNA Mukhtar Malik observed.

Another MNA Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema also criticized the Ministry of Health for seeking administrative control over NIH and vowed not to let any such legislation be passed by the Parliament. “We want to strengthen the NIH so we all reject this bill aimed at doing away with the autonomy of the national institute”, Dr. Cheem said.

Acting Chief Executive Director of NIH Dr Salman told the standing committee that the NIH officials were neither consulted before the promulgation of the NIH (Re-organization) Act 2021 by the previous government nor were consulted before the preparation of the amendment bill by the present government. “We even don’t know about the amendments proposed by the government in the present government”, he added. Additional Secretary of Health Kamran Rehman Khan tried to defend the bill, saying the amendments were introduced by the government to guide the NIH during pandemics and epidemics but his arguments were rejected by the lawmakers.

While discussing the issues faced by candidates related to the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), members of the NA standing committee advised the Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC) to delay the test by at least two weeks as many students could not get themselves registered for the test while many other students were still busy in practical examinations as part of their F.Sc examinations. The committee also directed the PMDC officials to fix the fees of private medical colleges, saying there should be a ban on donations demanded from the students for admissions and clearing the exams.

The acting registrar of the PMDC told the committee that over 200,000 candidates had so far registered themselves for the MDCAT and vowed to take the matter of delaying the MDCAT to the medical council of the PMDC.

MNA Dr Zehra Wadood Fatemi criticized PMDC for its negligence and poor performance for not facilitating the MDCAT candidates, adding that students’ issues should be resolved with immediate effect. She questioned why MDCAT is mandatory for getting admission to medical colleges. “I don’t believe in the MDCAT test, there is no transparency in this test”, she added. She claimed that at least six students committed suicide after they failed to pass the MDCAT despite securing high scores in the intermediate exams.