Focus on serving people, not seeking votes: Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project near Multan Road Maraka Friday to inspect the ongoing work. During his visit, the CM provided instructions to the authorities concerned emphasising the importance of completing the project promptly.

He said that the project, which began after a hiatus of 12 years, aimed to provide the people with improved transportation facilities. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by December 31. He informed the media that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be completed in just five months.

Previously, there were court cases surrounding the project, but they have now been resolved, clearing the way for its progress. The CM clarified that he was solely committed to serving the people and not seeking votes. In response to inquiries about the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident, the CM said that a judicial commission would be formed and the Punjab government would submit a detailed report to the commission. He assured that those involved in the incident would face appropriate punishment and the safety of the general public, especially mothers and sisters, is a top priority. Regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), he explained that the operation theatres were closed due to an infection rate exceeding 80 percent. The government is conducting third-party verification to ensure that the theatres are completely infection-free before reopening, as the well-being of patients is of utmost importance.

cabinet committee on smog: Caretaker CM has formed a cabinet committee for timely remediation of smog. According to the notification, Environment Minister Bilal Afzal will be the convenor, while industries minister will be the co-convener. The cabinet committee will monitor the steps taken by the departments to combat smog in the province. Chief secretary and IGP along with the secretaries of LG, Specialised Health, Primary Health, Transport, Industries, Housing, Forest and Agriculture will also be members of the committee.

hospital, flyover project: Caretaker CM inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, the CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors, to which the CM directed the health secretary to increase the number of doctors in the night shift. At the hospital's gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision.

Services hospital upgrade: Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review matters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital. He sought a master plan for the up-gradation, taking into account the requirements for the next 10 to 20 years, with the aim of making it the best hospital in Punjab. The proposal to construct a medical tower in place of the administrative block was discussed, and instructions were given to waterproof the roofs of the hospital building.

Expresses concern: Caretaker CM expressed serious concern over the usage of his picture on political posters and banners. The CM has taken decisive action against those involved in such practices. He has directed the DCs to promptly address and take appropriate action against those responsible for using his picture on political banners and posters. Additionally, government institutions have been directed to refrain from displaying Mohsin Naqvi's photo on their posters and banners. Emphasising the need to avoid political publicity through his photo, he firmly stated that it should not be used in any such context.

LDA budget: Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office which approved LDA's surplus budget for the financial year 2023-24. The collective budget for the three major projects, i.e., UD Wing, Wasa and TEPA was also approved, totaling more than Rs78.66 billion.