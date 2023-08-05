Aug 5 darkest day in Kashmir history: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day that August 5 (today), is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.
On that day, India abolished the special status of Kashmir by usurping human rights through illegal action.
Persecution and violation of rights of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir is condemnable, he added.
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that India could not suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris despite so much persecution.
The Kashmiri people are constantly making sacrifices for the legitimate right of self-determination and India is continuously violating human rights in illegally Occupied Kashmir, adding that United Nations and international community should take cognizance of human rights violation in IIOJ&K.
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the people of Indian Held Kashmir should be given their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions and international community should take notice of the inhumane atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiris.
