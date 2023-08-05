 
close
Saturday August 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

4 bodies found

By Our Correspondent
August 05, 2023

LAHORE: Bodies of four unidentified were recovered. A 40-year-old man was recovered from Lorri Adda police limits. A 30-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Minar-i-Pakistan while another was found dead near Yaki Gate Hospital. A 30-year-old man was found dead from Data Darbar ares.