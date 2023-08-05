PDMA forecasts rains till 7th, appeals for precautionary measures

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a forecast of monsoon rains in various districts of Punjab until August 7. The authorities predict a mix of light and heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of major rivers, further exacerbating the ongoing flooding.

According to PDMA spokesperson, currently, the Ravi River experiences a low-level flood at Sidhanai, with an inflow of 52040 cusecs and an outflow of 36840 cusecs. Additionally, the Sutlej River faces low-level flooding at Sulaimanki and Islam, with increasing water levels at both sites. The inflow at Sulaimanki stands at 76035 cusecs, while the outflow is 62877 cusecs. At Head Islam, the inflow is 66643 cusecs, and the outflow is 65743 cusecs. Furthermore, the Jhelum River poses a high-level flood risk at Mangala.

DG PDMA Imran Qureshi also directed the administration to enforce Section 144 along the rivers and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities to counter flood risk.In response to the potential flood threat, Qureshi directed the administration to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. Citizens were advised to stay away from mud walls, ceilings, power lines, and poles, and avoid unnecessary travel near rivers.