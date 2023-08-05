Land titles distributed among flood-hit women in Nawab Shah

SUKKUR: Provincial Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Pechoho on Friday distributed land titles among 500 women affected by flash flood.

A ceremony to distribute certificates of ownership rights of houses to the flood affected people of Shaheed Benazirabad district was held at the local hall of Nawab Shah.

More than 2 million beneficiaries in Sindh are being given relief funds and land rights for the construction of houses, which includes more than 113,000 victims of Shaheed Benazirabad

district.Dr Azra congratulated to the women who received the certificates of land titles.