Seraiki leaders condemn harassment of woman

MULTAN: Seraiki nationalists, writers, and intellectuals have strongly condemned the harassment of a woman at her workplace and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

During a protest rally at Chowk Kutchery here on Friday, Dr. Maqbool Gillani, the president of Seraikistan Qaumi Council, and Massihullah Khan, the president of Seraikistan Thinkers Forum, expressed their firm condemnation of the unjust dismissal of Staff Officer Syeda Muniba Ali by the PHA director-general based on false and unbiased allegations.

They insist that the Punjab chief minister should suspend the DG from his post until a transparent inquiry into the incident is completed. They said that the victim claims there was attempted sexual harassment, and it is deeply shameful to subject her to such treatment, especially considering she is a highly educated and a Ph.D. student.

The Seraiki leaders further pointed out that the DG hails from Swat where Pakhtun women are respected and treated with utmost dignity. Sadly, the PHA Multan officer, who identifies as a Pakhtun, has tarnished this honourable tradition with his actions. They call upon the higher authorities to take disciplinary action against him and remove him from his position. The Seraiki nationalists issued a warning that if justice is not served to the victim and she is not reinstated to her post, there will be protests across the country.