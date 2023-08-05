Achakzai blames proxy wars for bloodshed in region

PESHAWAR: Mahmood Khan Achakzay, chairman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said the ongoing bloodshed and violence on Pakhtun and Afghan land is not a social or cultural phenomenon but the outcome of proxy wars waged by the international powers for their vested interests.

He was addressing the grand jirga organised by JUIF here on Friday.Achakzay said that USSR militarily intervened in Eastern Europe too but neither America nor European powers could retain it.

“ However, soon after Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, all secular and religious powers and elements jumped in and destroyed Afghanistan as well as the Pakhtuns on this side of the Durand Line, the same continued after 9/11 and even today”, Achakzai lamented. “ Basically, both America and Russia are responsible for the destruction of Afghan Pakhtuns”, he maintained.

He explained that Afghan Pakhtuns land is not strategically important but also blessed with with enormous natural resources which make them the victims. Some powers still want to use Afghanistan land against the Central Asian Republics but Taliban resist it, he revealed.

He said Taliban should convene a meeting comprising of those personalities who took part in Doha and Masqat negotiations for consultations to break their diplomatic isolation. Achakzai demanded that the United Nations should convene a special meeting of Afghanistan and its neighbours wherein all the states should ecpress their reservations and reach a consensus to respect each other sovereignty and independence while adhering to the principles of non-interference and peaceful co- existence.