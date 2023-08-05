Asad Qaiser rushes back to PHC building to avoid arrest

PESHAWAR: Former speaker of the National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Qaiser had to rush back to the building of the Peshawar High Court ( PHC) on Friday to avoid arrest after seeing a heavy contingent of police outside.

He and former MPA Rangez Khan had appeared before the PHC . As the PTI leaders were coming out of the PHC building, they observed huge presence of the police outside after which they rushed back to the court and remained there for a couple of hours.

The former speaker approached the chief justice and sought help of the court that had already granted him a bail. “On the intervention of the CJ of the PHC, we have managed to peacefully leave the court building. Despite obtaining bail in all the cases from the court, we remained confined in the PHC building for two hours as there were heavy contingents of police outside,” tweeted Asad.

The former NA speaker said the PTI former MPA Rangez Khan was arrested. He said the chief justice later summoned the capital city police officer. The senior police officials told the court that the heavy contingents of police were deployed for security due to the Martyrs Day.