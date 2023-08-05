Focus on serving people, not seeking votes: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project near Multan Road Maraka Friday to inspect the ongoing work. During his visit, the CM provided instructions to the authorities concerned emphasising the importance of completing the project promptly.

He said that the project, which began after a hiatus of 12 years, aimed to provide the people with improved transportation facilities. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by December 31. He informed the media that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be completed in just five months. Previously, there were court cases surrounding the project, but they have now been resolved, clearing the way for its progress.

The project’s path through Bahria Town received tremendous support from the housing society. It would significantly ease traffic congestion for those travelling from South Punjab to Lahore, relieving pressure on Thokar and Canal Road.

The CM clarified that he was solely committed to serving the people and not seeking votes.In response to inquiries about the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident, the CM said that a judicial commission would be formed and the Punjab government would submit a detailed report to the commission. He assured that those involved in the incident would face appropriate punishment and the safety of the general public, especially mothers and sisters, is a top priority.

Regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), he explained that the operation theatres were closed due to an infection rate exceeding 80 percent. The government is conducting third-party verification to ensure that the theatres are completely infection-free before reopening, as the well-being of patients is of utmost importance.

The CM stressed the need for police stations to be public-friendly, and expressed confidence in the promised reforms by the IG and CCPO to improve the environment in police stations.

Finally, the CM mentioned the government’s efforts to combat inflation and take action against those responsible for raising prices. He also addressed the inquiry related to Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, stating that appropriate action would be taken against the guilty parties.

Inspects hospital, flyover project Caretaker CM inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, the CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors promptly, to which the CM called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors in the night shift.

In some wards, the air conditioning was not working, so the CM instructed to have the ACs functional. He appreciated the performance of duty doctor Zarmeenah and praised her efforts. He also directed to transfer a child with diabetes to Services Hospital for better treatment.

While returning to his car at the hospital’s gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He personally arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar Ahmad, to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision. He called the ICU authorities for Mukhtar Ahmad’s treatment. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide the best facilities for a five-month-old child suffering from double pneumonia.

While reviewing the progress of the Shahdara flyover project, he instructed the contractor to arrange additional machinery for its swift completion.

Seeks plan for Services Hospital Upgrade Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review matters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital. He sought a master plan for the up-gradation of Services Hospital, taking into account the requirements for the next 10 to 20 years, with the aim of making it the best hospital in Punjab. The proposal to construct a medical tower in place of the administrative block was discussed, and instructions were given to waterproof the roofs of the hospital building.