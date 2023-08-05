LDA’s surplus budget 2023-24 approved

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office which approved LDA’s surplus

budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The collective budget for the three major projects, i.e., UD Wing, Wasa and TEPA was also approved, totaling more than Rs78.66 billion.

The meeting approved the construction of additional U-turns in Shahrah-e-Nazaria Pakistan to ease traffic congestion. The repair and maintenance of roads was linked to an effective water drainage system. Approval was given for the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover, and an agreement was reached to utilise the old vegetable and fruit market land, adjoining the Arfa Karim Tower, for better purposes. Furthermore, approvals were given for the renovation and operational management of mosques in Mohlanwal, Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-1 housing schemes. An instruction was given to reimburse the Rs4.5 million proposed fees from the model bazaar management company in Johar Town.

A review of the NOCs for petrol pumps in Lahore was carried out and the permission for apartments for registered members of the New Pakistan Housing Department in the LDA City Housing Scheme was also discussed.

A committee was formed to address the sewerage trunk infrastructure charges for private housing societies. The CM ordered the establishment of a technical department in LDA and stressed the need to expedite the repair and maintenance work on City roads.