PM expected to visit Chitral

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Chitral within two or three days, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader said on Friday.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Lower Chitral on August 9 and distribute laptops among the students of the University of Chitral,” PMLN senior leader Abdul Wali Khan Advocate told reporters here.

Quoting party leaders in Islamabad, he said the prime minister would distribute laptops among the students of the University of Chitral soon after his arrival.

The PMLN leader said the premier then would leave for flood-hit Brep village to launch work on a model residential colony. The model residential colony is reportedly being built by the chief executive officer of the Qatar Airways for the flood-hit people of Brep village.

Known for the production of quality apples, the Brep village has been devastated by the glacial lake outburst floods.The PMLN leader said the prime minister would also watch a polo match in the Shahi Pologround in Lower Chitral in the afternoon.