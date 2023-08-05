PM expected to visit Chitral

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Chitral within two or three days, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader said on Friday.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Lower Chitral on August 9 and distribute laptops among the students of the University of Chitral,” PMLN senior leader Abdul Wali Khan Advocate told reporters here.
Quoting party leaders in Islamabad, he said the prime minister would distribute laptops among the students of the University of Chitral soon after his arrival.
The PMLN leader said the premier then would leave for flood-hit Brep village to launch work on a model residential colony. The model residential colony is reportedly being built by the chief executive officer of the Qatar Airways for the flood-hit people of Brep village.
Known for the production of quality apples, the Brep village has been devastated by the glacial lake outburst floods.The PMLN leader said the prime minister would also watch a polo match in the Shahi Pologround in Lower Chitral in the afternoon.
LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority has issued a forecast of monsoon rains in various districts of...
SUKKUR: Provincial Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Pechoho on Friday distributed land titles among 500 women affected by...
LAHORE: The scope of agricultural research should be extended to farmers and the general public so that they can...
MULTAN: Seraiki nationalists, writers, and intellectuals have strongly condemned the harassment of a woman at her...
LAHORE: A song launch ceremony was organised at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim Universitesi on Friday by a senior leader of...
PESHAWAR: Mahmood Khan Achakzay, chairman, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said the ongoing bloodshed and violence on...