Chamber sees early clearance of goods after new rules

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has hailed issuance of notification by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for introducing new Tracking and Monitoring of Cargo Rules 2023.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, chamber Director Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said the decision was a long demand by the business community aimed at ending the monopoly of one company providing tracking service to vehicles carrying cargo goods.

It merits a mention here that FBR has issued SRO996 (I)/2023 to notify new Tracking and Monitoring of Cargo Rules, 2023 on August 2.

The FBR has allowed companies having a minimum annual turnover of Rs175 million or financial worth of Rs100 million to obtain licence for tracking and monitoring of vehicles and containers carrying transit/imported cargo.

Under the new rules, the annual turnover has been reduced from Rs350 million to Rs175 million and financial health from Rs200 million to Rs100 million for the companies intending to apply for the licenses for tracking and monitoring of vehicles and containers carrying transit cargo.

“Relaxation in annual turnover and financial health for intending companies will provide opportunity to more firms to come in the field and provide quality service,” Zia hoped.

Presently, he said, the lone company is charging containers exorbitantly for lack of any other option for businessmen for switching over to another tracking company.

The PAJCCI chief hoped that FBR would undertake the bidding process on its scheduled time next month and fulfill other official requirements expediently for engaging new companies in the tracking process.

He thanked FBR for taking this decision which after implementation will provide relaxation to the business community and introduce provision of state of the art and competitive tracking and monitoring service to importers and exporters.

The decision will expedite clearance of goods laden containers at ports which usually get delayed due to different reasons and businessmen have to bear the brunt of paying extra payments under the heads of detention charges and demurrages.