President Alvi approves ‘Elections Bill 2023’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to three bills following their passage by the parliament.The president approved Elections (second amendment) Bill 2023 aimed at amending the Election Act 2017. He assented to Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill 2023 that provides for establishing the Pakistan Sovereign Fund. President Alvi also approved Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2023 for improving the management, operations and transport services. The president approved the bills in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.
