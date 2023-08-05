Sit-in announced on August 14

KHAR: A newly formed organization here on Friday announced to stage a sit-in for peace at Khar Bazaar on August 14 on the occasion of the Independence Day of the country.

In a press release issued after the first meeting of the organization named “Da Bajaur Zwanano Tolana” said the people belonging to all segments of the society could become its members to make efforts for the restoration of peace.

The maiden meeting of the newly formed organization took place at the Bajaur Press Club. The members said the basic purpose of forming the organization was to bring together the people from all walks of life on a single platform to work for the restoration of peace.

The press release said that the organization would be holding its first sit-on for peace on August 14 on Independence Day. The participants would be holding white flags to demand the restoration of peace.