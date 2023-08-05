Call to criminalise child’s employment as domestic help

LAHORE: Every fourth household in Pakistan engages a domestic worker. Child domestic workers are silently abused, tortured and murdered and their physical abuse and exploitation is increasing. The situation will not improve without criminalising the practice of employing them.

This was demanded in a joint press conference held here Friday at the Lahore Press Club by a network of NGOs.WISE (Women in Struggle for Empowerment), Women Domestic Workers Union, Punjab and Child Rights Movement against the growing violence against child domestic workers.

Rizwana who is said to be 14-year-old, is just above 12 years. She was employed 7 months back as caretaker for the employer’s daughter. She is not the first to go through cruelty by the employer, there were several cases in the past. Data collected by WISE during the period of (Jan 2019 to Feb 2021) shows 74 cases of violence against child domestic workers were reported in Punjab. In all the 74 cases, the victims were girls as young as 7-16 years.

During this period (25 months), 15 child domestic workers were tortured to death while 59 were subjected to severe violence causing injuries. In 2017, 10-year-old Tayyaba was severely tortured by an additional sessions judge. In 2020, eight-year-old Zohra was beaten to death by her employers. In 2019, 16-year-old Uzma was tortured and murdered by her employer. There may be many more that go unreported.

Article 3 of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 says, ‘No child under the age of 15 years shall be allowed to work in a household in any capacity.’There are about 675,000 domestic workers in Punjab as per the figures of Commissioner Social Security. One wonders why so many children of school-going age are domestic help. Why aren’t they in school?

International Labour Organisation (ILO) has defined domestic work as modern form of slavery whose elimination by 2030 is part of Goal 8 (Target 8.7) of the Sustainable Development Goals of which Pakistan is a party.

There is urgent need to generate data about child labour in domestic work. In the wake of domestic workers’ serious level of vulnerability, particularly of children and women, solid efforts are required for the ratification of C-189 and effective implementation of the DWs’ law to help improve the working conditions and lives of domestic workers.

The speakers, Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, President Child Rights Movement, Shahnaz Ajmal, President Domestic Workers Union and Search for Justice representative spoke on the occasion. They demanded free and compulsory education up to matric to all the children under 16 years of age in compliance with Article 25-A of the Constitution.