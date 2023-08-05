Security guard killed

MANSEHRA: The retired employee of a secret agency, who worked as security guard, was gunned down at Baffa here, sources said on Friday.
The sources said that the retired employee of a secret agency identified as Qamar was going home after offering Isha prayers when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
