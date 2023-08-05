 
close
Saturday August 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two killed in Mir Ali

By Our Correspondent
August 05, 2023

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen killed two people in separate incidents at Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan here on Friday, local sources said.

The sources said that two persons identified as Arman and Ziaullah were killed in Ipi and Eidak villages in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan in an apparent target killing incidents. Also, eight vehicles parked at a local hotel in Mir Ali were torched by unidentified men.