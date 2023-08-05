Two killed in Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen killed two people in separate incidents at Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan here on Friday, local sources said.

The sources said that two persons identified as Arman and Ziaullah were killed in Ipi and Eidak villages in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan in an apparent target killing incidents. Also, eight vehicles parked at a local hotel in Mir Ali were torched by unidentified men.