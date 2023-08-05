Gandapur’s house raided in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police here on Friday raided the house of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, but he was not present at home.
It may be mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur was wanted by the police in connection with a number of cases and raids were being conducted to bring him to justice. On Friday, the police raided his residence in Dera Ismail Khan district, however, he was not present at home. The cops, it was alleged, ransacked the house and took away some vehicles.
