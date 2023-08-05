All set for anti-polio drive in selected KP districts

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is all set to conduct Sub-National Immunisation Drive (SNID) in selected districts of the province from August 7.

According to officials, over 2.72 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated during the drive against the crippling disease. During the vaccination drive, teams will administer oral polio vaccine (OPV) to children under five in eight complete and nine partial districts of the province.

In Peshawar and Khyber districts, a fractional dose of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) will also be administered to children falling in the age bracket of 4 to 59-month to boost their immunity against poliovirus and protect them from lifelong paralysis.

A meeting chaired by Additional Secretary Health for Polio Eradication/EOC Coordinator Muhammad Asif Rahim made the decision to conduct the drive.

Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, team leads UNICEF, World Health Organization and NSTOP, officials of the Health Department and other relevant stakeholders attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during this campaign, polio drops would be administered to 2,466,828 children under the age of five in eight complete districts of the province including Hangu, Kohat, Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Bannu.

Over 92,242 children will be inoculated in Afghan Refugee Camps in Buner, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Mardan and Swabi About 161,305 children will be vaccinated in 11 selected union councils of North Waziristan and 14 union councils of Haripur.

Muhammad Asif Rahim said that conducting frequent polio vaccination campaigns in the province demonstrated the government’s firm resolve to eradicate the menace from the region with the technical guidance and support of partners.

He urged parents, elders, religious scholars, civil society and the media to help eradicate polio by making these campaigns successful so that the dream of a polio-free Pakistan could come true. Asif Rahim said that innovative operational and communication strategies had been introduced by launching the bikers’ strategy, ring strategy, Enhanced Outreach Activity (EOA) strategy and reaching the unreached strategy to vaccinate all children.

The meeting was informed that 6,947 teams of trained polio workers including 6,106 mobile teams, 448 fixed teams, 349 transit teams and 44 roaming teams would be deployed during the campaign.

Some 1,598 area in-charges have been appointed to supervise the teams to make sure the target children were vaccinated against polio. The meeting was told that 3,728 teams of skilled polio vaccinators and assistants, and 3,638 community mobilizers had been tasked with administering injectable polio vaccines to children aged 4 to 59-month in Peshawar and Khyber districts.

In order to provide foolproof security to the polio teams, 18,474 security personnel would be deployed in the target areas, the meeting was told.