No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

LONDON: Britain´s King Charles will mark the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II privately, British media reported on Friday.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will not hold a private family gathering to commemorate her passing and no public event is planned, according to the BBC and the PA news agency.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the royal family´s private Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral, in September last year aged 96.

She had reigned for 70 years, longer than any British monarch. Elizabeth II´s eldest son Charles succeeded her on the throne and was coronated alongside Camilla on May 6 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Charles and Camilla are not expected to attend commemorative events during the week of the anniversary, the BBC reported.