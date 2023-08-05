Winners of AWE funding contest greeted

Islamabad: The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has congratulated the four winners of the third Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) seeding funding competition. These women stood out among over 70 talented graduates, securing seed funding of $5500, $4500, $3500, and $2500 for their startups.

The competition was fierce, with emerging female entrepreneurs presenting ambitious plans they worked on during a 13-week course for start-ups. The winners impressed the judges with their knowledge of the market, ability to communicate their vision and the clear benefit to their communities that their businesses will provide.

The winners were Maria Ishfaq (Faisalabad), Aniqa Sattar (Islamabad), Sabahat Musa (Quetta) and Saima Iqbal (Quetta). Maria's start-up aims to revolutionize the energy sector with an eco-friendly coal product that will benefit consumers and the environment.

Aniqa Sattar's has organic fertilizer business. Aniqa offers a greener, healthier choice for the environment and consumers alike.

Sabahat Musa (Quetta): From baking cakes to empowering women, Sabahat's dessert shop start-up has a long-term vision to turn her business into a training ground and job creator for other women in her community.

Saima Iqbal (Quetta): Through her beautiful textiles and knitted clothing, Saima provides more than fashion; she offers income and dignity to disabled craftsperson in Quetta. These phenomenal women weren't the only ones to be acknowledged. Honourable mentions were awarded to three additional inspiring entrepreneurs who are providing income and employment in refugee, transgender, and remote communities.

With personalized mentorship from seasoned Pakistani entrepreneurs, the 90 participants in the AWE program embarked on an intensive three-month journey. Their rigorous education in entrepreneurship paves the way for increased success, expansion opportunities, and connections to potential funding. Held at seven of the U.S. Mission's Lincoln Corners in Islamabad, Gilgit, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Quetta, AWE Pakistan is more than a course – it's a network and a movement. Graduates join a global community that continues to offer growth and connections.