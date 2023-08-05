IHRA continues action against HCE

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has continued its action against malpractices of Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
According to IHRA, the inspection teams carried out inspections of 82 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks and sealed 11 HCEs.
Several clinics were sealed due to malpractices like absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension. The authority also suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments over different medical non-compliance. Similarly, 33 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams. As many as 30 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams while five Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.
