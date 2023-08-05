Inquiry into alleged embezzlement in billboards recovery ordered

Rawalpindi:Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has taken quick action against the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in billboards recovery and ordered responsible officials of the District Council to present a detailed record as how they could do recovery without any tender or contract.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi who is also the Administrator of the District Court has directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Rameesha Javed to investigate the matter and present a detailed report today (Saturday).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi immediately stopped the billboard’s recovery in the limits of the District Council on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed to monitor Raja Muhammad Hafeez who is working as an Assistant Superintendent in District Council, Rawalpindi. Raja Muhammad Hafeez is looking into all issues including the tax collection issues of billboards of the District Council, Rawalpindi.

It was the first time in the history of District Council Rawalpindi officers, were doing recovery of over 1,000 billboards installed in different localities of their jurisdiction without any tender or contract. The District Council officers were recovering money for over seven months but without any tender or contract. Hundreds of billboards were also installed here in several housing societies in the limits of District Council, Rawalpindi. The officers were taking a big amount from these societies as well in the name of recovery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema told ‘The News’ that he has taken action on this important issue and will never spare any officer involved in corrupt practices. “I have appointed Rameesha Javed to investigate the matter. The officer will present a detailed report about this issue within 24 hours,” he assured. The DC, Rawalpindi said how District Council officers could do recovery without tender or contract. He also said that will publish an advertisement properly and give tender through an open auction.

Over 1,000 illegally installed billboards in the limits of the District Council were not only a life risk for pedestrians and motorists but also caused a loss of millions of rupees to the revenue department.

According to Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), nobody could take tax on billboards without a proper tender or contract. If they were doing recovery, it will be illegal practice, PHA officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Rameesha Javed said that she has directed District Council officers to bring a detailed report about the tax collection of billboards. “How they could collect revenue without a proper tendering and contract,” she was surprised.

District Council, Rawalpindi Chief Officer Fazal-e-Akram has admitted that his officers were making recoveries of billboards. “All papers are ready for tendering and contract. We will publish the tender of the billboard contract very soon,” he said. He also said that they have recovered revenue from billboards on their own.

Some billboard owners on condition of anonymity said that there was an underhand dealing between billboard owners and government officers. The government officers of the District Council were creating hurdles in proper tendering. They want to run all matters without proper tendering, the billboard owners said. The billboard owners also claimed that corrupt officers of the District Council demanded huge amounts of money as ‘commission’ to issue tender. Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) is responsible for all billboards in city areas.