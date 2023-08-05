Expresses concern over his picture’s display on political posters

Caretaker CM expressed serious concern over the usage of his picture on political posters and banners. The CM has taken decisive action against those involved in such practices. He has directed the DCs to promptly address and take appropriate action against those responsible for using his picture on political banners and posters. Additionally, government institutions have been directed to refrain from displaying Mohsin Naqvi's photo on their posters and banners. Emphasising the need to avoid political publicity through his photo, he firmly stated that it should not be used in any such context. He called for swift and unbiased action in case of any violations.