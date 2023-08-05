August to be marked as Martyrs Month

LAHORE: A private group of institutions has announced observing August as the Martyrs Month. According to a press release issued here, the group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram chaired a meeting in this regard here Friday. He said the establishment of an independent state in the subcontinent was not possible without sacrifices of martyrs, and today people were breathing in a free country only because of those sacrifices. He said observing August as the month of martyrs would help to raise awareness among the young generation about sacrifices of martyrs.