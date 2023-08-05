Alternative feed for livestock discussed

LAHORE: The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a seminar on the use of Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) as an alternative and sustainable feed resource for poultry and livestock at Ravi Campus, Pattoki. The seminar aimed to highlight the significance of alternative feed resources derived from food and agriculture waste and their potential impact on the national economy and food security. University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest of the event while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Department of Animal Nutrition Chairman Dr Naveed-ul-Haq, Dr Shafqat Nawaz Qaisrani, researchers and professionals were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha shared his views on the paramount importance of exploring innovative solutions to ensure food sufficiency and security.