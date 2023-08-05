Indian brutalities on Kashmiri Muslims condemned

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said August 5 is another black day in the history of Indian Occupied Kashmir when four years ago India illegally annexed the disputed territory by revoking articles 370 and 35-A from its constitution in a brazen violation of the UN Security Council resolutions that stipulate plebiscite in the occupied territory. In a statement, he said fearing a response to this oppression from the Kashmiris, India converted the entire Occupied Kashmir into a prison and intensified the brutalities on Kashmiri Muslims. Many Kashmiri leaders, including Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik and other were illegally incarcerated on the basis of sentences given on false accusations and trials. He lamented that India has an extensive track record of telling lies on every matter, which is testament to the fact that India would only keep prolonging the illegal occupation of Kashmir. He said the western countries and international institutions that claim to be the ‘champions of human rights’ not only supported the punishing steps taken by India on 5 August 2019, but have virtually become partners in crime in Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. They are not even willing to condemn the brutal actions of India that are in stark violation of international law, let alone taking punitive measures against India.