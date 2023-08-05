PU awards PhD degrees

Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority at his office which...
Caretaker CM expressed serious concern over the usage of his picture on political posters and banners. The CM has...
LAHORE: A private group of institutions has announced observing August as the Martyrs Month. According to a press...
LAHORE: The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranged a seminar on...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said August 5 is another black day in the history of Indian Occupied...
LAHORE: Bodies of four unidentified people addicted to drugs were recovered from different areas of the provincial...