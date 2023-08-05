 
Saturday August 05, 2023
PU awards PhD degrees

By Our Correspondent
August 05, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three scholars. Sana Ijaz, d/o Ijaz Ahmed Malik, received PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Saira Batool, d/o Khalid Mehmood, in the subject of Applied Psychology and Faheem Nawaz, s/o M Nawaz, received PhD degree in Zoology.