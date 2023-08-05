Four bodies found

LAHORE: Bodies of four unidentified people addicted to drugs were recovered from different areas of the provincial metropolis. The police and Edhi shifted the bodies to the mortuary and started searching for the heirs. A 40-year-old man was recovered from Lorri Adda police limits. A 30-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Minar-i-Pakistan Gate No. 5, while another man was found dead near Yaki Gate Hospital. A 30-year-old man was recovered dead from Data Darbar police limits. The deaths occurred due to drug overdose.