Saturday August 05, 2023
Lahore

Body formed to probe detention of snooker star

By Our Correspondent
August 05, 2023

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz condemned and regretted the police incident in which teen aged snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan was detained by the Police on Wednesday night.

He said that an inquiry committee has been constituted that will investigate the entire police incident and present its report on Saturday (today). Information Minister Amir Mir, Wahab Riaz along with Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa and CCPO Bilal Siddique visited residence of snooker world champion Ahsan Ramzan on Friday.