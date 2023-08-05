Police martyrs paid tributes

LAHORE: Punjab police, under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, observed Police Martyrs Day on Friday. The senior police officers visited the graves of martyrs across the province and laid floral wreaths. They also met with the families of martyrs and expressed their solidarity with them.

The main event was held at Alhamra Hall in which IG Punjab distributed laptops to the children of 50 martyrs for IT education. Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab said that after taking over the charge of IG Punjab, the first order issued by him was for the recruitment of children of martyrs in the police department. We are spending Rs65 lakh daily on the welfare of the force and the amount will be raised further, he added.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave a special gift to the heirs of police martyred before 2017. An MoU has been signed with the private estate developers at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab. According to the MoU, the private estate developers of South Punjab will gift 68 plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017 in various districts. These included 25 families of police martyrs from Vehari, five from Bahawalpur, 10 from Bahawalnagar, three from Sahiwal. Around 10 and 15 plots are being given in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh.

IG Punjab said that in the next phase, the department will provide all the possible financial support to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses. He laid a floral wreath at the memorial of police martyrs at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I Dr Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Training Munir Zia Rao, Commandant PC Imran Arshad and other senior officers were also present. Ch Manzoor, the father of the two constable brothers who were martyred in Arfa Karim Tower blast, Zainab Zafar, daughter of constable Zafar Iqbal, widow of martyred sub-inspector Manzoor Ahmed, were present as the special guests in the ceremony. IG Punjab while addressing the ceremony said that as many as 800 recruitments have been made on martyrs claim.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 331 martyrs of Lahore Police have sacrificed their lives while protecting the public. Taking care of the families of these martyrs is the department's important responsibility. He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day. IG Punjab Usman Anwar, police officers, officials, and the families of the martyrs were also present.

Meanwhile, in a touching and emotional tribute, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released a special video on Police Martyrs' Day, dedicated to commemorating the heroic sacrifices made by the youths of the nation who served in the Punjab Police.