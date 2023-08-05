Seeks plan for Services upgrade

Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review matters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital. He sought a master plan for the up-gradation of Services Hospital, taking into account the requirements for the next 10to 20 years, with the aim of making it the best hospital in Punjab. The proposal to construct a medical tower in place of the administrative block was discussed, and instructions were given to waterproof the roofs of the hospital building.