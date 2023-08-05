Inspects hospital, flyover project

Caretaker CM inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, the CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors promptly, to which the CM called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors in the night shift. At the hospital's gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision.
