Forms a cabinet committee on smog

Caretaker CM has formed a cabinet committee for timely remediation of smog. According to the notification, Environment Minister Bilal Afzal will be the convenor, while industries minister will be the co-convener. The cabinet committee will monitor the steps taken by the departments to combat smog in the province. Chief secretary and IGP along with the secretaries of LG, Specialised Health, Primary Health, Transport, Industries, Housing, Forest and Agriculture will also be members of the committee.