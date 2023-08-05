Focus on serving people, not seeking votes: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project near Multan Road Maraka Friday to inspect the ongoing work. During his visit, the CM provided instructions to the authorities concerned emphasising the importance of completing the project promptly.

He said that the project, which began after a hiatus of 12 years, aimed to provide the people with improved transportation facilities. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by December 31. He informed the media that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be completed in just five months. Previously, there were court cases surrounding the project, but they have now been resolved, clearing the way for its progress. The CM clarified that he was solely committed to serving the people and not seeking votes. In response to inquiries about the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident, the CM said that a judicial commission would be formed and the Punjab government would submit a detailed report to the commission. He assured that those involved in the incident would face appropriate punishment and the safety of the general public, especially mothers and sisters, is a top priority. Regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), he explained that the operation theatres were closed due to an infection rate exceeding 80 percent. The government is conducting third-party verification to ensure that the theatres are completely infection-free before reopening, as the well-being of patients is of utmost importance.