Asian Championship big challenge, says volleyball coach

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Brazilian volleyball coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz on Friday said that his charges are working extremely hard and will put in their best in the Asian Volleyball Championship which Iran will host in Urmia from August 19-26.

“The boys are working very hard and I am hopeful we will put in our best in the continental event which is a big challenge for us,” Issanaye told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat from Islamabad.

“We are finalising preparation and will give it final touch in Iran as we plan to play three friendly games there before our journey in the continental event,” Issanaye said.

Pakistan are scheduled to leave for Iran on August 11. In the 18-team event, Pakistan have been drawn with former four-time champions South Korea and Bangladesh in Group F.

Pakistan will begin their journey with their opener against Bangladesh on August 20 before taking on South Korea on August 21. Both games will be very crucial for the nation as top one team from each six groups and two best runners-up sides will progress to the second round.

Issanaye understands this and says they will make their every effort to win matches. “We would like to win every match on the tour. It’s no doubt a big challenge and we will go match by match,” the coach said.

“Both the group matches are crucial keeping in view the format of the competition. We cannot underestimate Bangladesh because if we lose to Bangladesh it will put us out of the event. South Korea are strong but we will try our best to beat them. Every match will be like a final,” Issanaye said.

“We are putting the team in a new system and it will be seen how the boys respond in the competition. I am optimistic about solid performance,” the coach was quick to add.

Pakistan’s top performance in the Asian Championship was the fourth-place finish in the 1989 Seoul event. And since then the nation has been struggling in the event which has been won by Japan for record nine times. Iran and South Korea have four titles each to their credit. China have won it three times and Australia have to their credit one crown. Asked how Pakistan team can be transformed into a top level side of Asia, Issanaye said it will take time. “It’s a long process and we will have to be very patient. Pakistan will need to provide its players the conditions close to what top nations are in. There is no doubt Pakistan has a massive potential in volleyball but it takes time to develop a side. We have a long way to get to the top of the Asian list and we have to work physically, technically and tactically,” Issanaye said.

“Look at Japan, they have worked very hard and are using the services of a single coach for the last nine years. It’s a complete process to develop a side and you have to look at various things associated with the development journey of a unit,” Issanaye said.

He said that he is also working hard to give confidence to the boys so that they could learn how to cope with the pressure situation and become mentally tough. “Although I am not a psychologist I am making extra efforts to make them mentally stronger,” Iassanaye said.

Issanaye praised the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chief Chaudhry Yaqoob who he said is doing well for the development of volleyball. “I hope Pakistan will progress in the field. The PVF chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob is making his best effort to support the game and to make the things better,” Issanaye signed off.

Initially the continental event was scheduled to be hosted by Tehran but it was relocated to Urmia keeping in view the host city excellent facilities.