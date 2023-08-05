Javed Afridi wants football world cup qualifier in Pakistan

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi on Friday said that he would be extremely happy if Pakistan were able to play their home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia in Pakistan.

"I would love to see Pakistan football team play home leg against Cambodia in Pakistan," Javed Afridi tweeted on Friday. "I will be happy to extend my support in making this happen," Javed said.

Pakistan are scheduled to face Cambodia in their home leg on October 17. On October 12 the away leg will be held in Cambodia. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has to submit with FIFA the name of the home venue by August 18.