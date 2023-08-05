England batsman Hales retires from international cricket

LONDON: England batsman Alex Hales announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. The powerful top-order player represented England in 156 matches across all three international formats -- Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals.

The 34-year-old´s last international appearance came in England´s T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan in November 2022. Hales, a white-ball specialist, scored 2,419 runs in 67 ODI innings at an average of nearly 38 and 2,074 runs in 75 T20 internationals at just under 31.

But his England career was interrupted by off-field events. He was fined and suspended following a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub also involving Ben Stokes.